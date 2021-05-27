Trinity, 9, dies from injuries after being shot while jumping on trampoline in Minneapolis

A nine-year-old girl who was shot in the head in north Minneapolis, has passed away from her injuries, family members told FOX 9. She had been hospitalized for nearly two weeks.

Trinity Ottoson-Smith is one of three children who were shot in the head in north Minneapolis within weeks of one another.

Trinity Ottoson-Smith has passed away from her injuries nearly two weeks after she was shot while jumping on a trampoline. (Fam)

On May 15, Trinity was jumping on a trampoline at a friend's birthday party with other children when she was struck by a bullet in the 2200 block of Ilion Avenue North. Since then, she had been in critical condition at North Memorial Health Hospital.

Last week, six-year-old Aniya Allen died from her injuries after she was shot on May 17 while riding in her family's car eating a McDonald's meal. Aniya was the granddaughter of longtime peace activist KG Wilson.

Ten-year-old Ladavionne Garrett, Jr. was shot on April 30 while riding in a vehicle with his parents near the Minneapolis intersection of 35th and Morgan Avenue North. Ladavionne remains hospitalized at North Memorial.

Advertisement

Following the shootings, the children's families and community leaders have called for an end to gun violence and for those responsible to come forward. There is a $30,000 reward for information to solve the three cases.