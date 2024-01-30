Trooper shooting and deadly crash results in suspect's arrest: DPS

DPS officials have released details surrounding a trooper-involved shooting that happened in Kingman.

In a statement, a DPS spokesperson said the shooting happened on the night of Jan. 26, when detectives with DPS' State Gang Task Force tried to contact a driver in the Northwestern Arizona city.

"As detectives approached the suspect vehicle, the suspect rammed two detective vehicles, at which point a trooper-involved shooting occurred," read a part of the statement.

Juan Javier Ortiz

The suspect, investigators said, fled the area, and a short time later was involved in a crash.

"This collision resulted in the death of a driver in a vehicle unrelated to the initial incident," read another part of the statement. "The suspect was taken into custody with minor injuries. No AZDPS detectives or law enforcement personnel were injured."

The suspect, who DPS identified as 44-year-old Juan Javier Ortiz, was later booked in to Mohave County Jail on multiple alleged acts of felony. An investigation by DPS' Major Incident Division remains ongoing.