Troopers help deliver Tennessee woman’s baby on NJ Turnpike

Officials say two New Jersey state troopers helped deliver a baby girl for a Tennessee woman on the New Jersey Turnpike over the weekend.

Col. Patrick Callahan, the state police superintendent, said at the state’s daily coronavirus briefing Saturday that the Memphis woman was driving cross country with her husband when she sent into labor Saturday.

According to officials, the woman’s husband, a truck driver, led troopers to the cab of his tractor where his wife was lying in a bunk preparing to give birth.

Troopers Robert Murray, Pierre Noel, and Marcin Ziobron, of Troop “D” Cranbury Station, who answered the medical assist call quickly jumped into action.

Alongside Monroe Township EMS and paramedics, the troopers and first responders helped deliver a beautiful baby girl within minutes of their arrival. Callahan said the newborn is the mother’s fifth child.

“Talk about welcome to New Jersey," said Gov. Murphy when he heard the news.

