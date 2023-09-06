Tropical Storm Lee continues to strengthen; forecast to become 'extremely dangerous' hurricane by weekend

Tropical Storm Lee is approaching hurricane strength and is expected to rapidly intensify into an extremely dangerous hurricane by the weekend, the National Hurricane Center said.

Forecasters had been tracking Invest 95L for several days as it moved through open waters of the Atlantic Ocean . It was upgraded to Tropical Depression Thirteen on Tuesday morning before becoming Tropical Storm Lee on Tuesday afternoon.

A cyclone is declared a tropical storm when maximum sustained winds reach at least 39 mph.

Where is Tropical Storm Lee?

According to the NHC, Tropical Storm Lee is about 1,200 miles to the east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands and has maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. The system is moving to the west-northwest at 14 mph.

Forecast models take the storm just north of the Caribbean islands, but close enough that tropical storm conditions will be felt in places like Anguilla, British Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico on Saturday.

What is the forecast for Tropical Storm Lee?

Tropical Storm Lee is expected to move northwest during the coming days and eventually make it into the eastern reaches of the Caribbean Sea.

Lee is forecast to reach hurricane strength by early Thursday if not later Wednesday and major hurricane strength by Friday afternoon. By Saturday, winds could reach high-end Category 4 strength.

"The atmospheric and oceanic conditions appear extremely favorable for rapid intensification during the next several days," NHC forecasters said.

Will Lee have any impacts on the US East Coast?

With the storm so far from the U.S., it is too early to say if Lee will impact the U.S. East Coast.

The FOX Forecast Center will continue to monitor Lee and provide any updates should there be any changes.

