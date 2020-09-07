Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Storm Rene forms, joins Tropical Storm Paulette in Atlantic

Published 
Updated 14 mins ago
FOX 35 Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Rene has formed in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Africa. It is the earliest "R-named" storm in a record-setting hurricane season, breaking the previous record of Rita, which formed Sept. 18, 2005.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for the Cabo Verde Islands. Earlier Monday, Tropical Storm Paulette formed in the central Atlantic, far from land. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm's maximum sustained winds are 40 mph with modest strengthening expected over the next few days.

Tropical Depression 17 strengthened into Tropical Storm Paulette on Monday morning. It is currently located well into the Atlantic and is moving west-northwest at 3 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). It is expected to gain speed as it moves through the ocean.

They also said Paulette has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is expected.

Current forecast models show Rene becoming a hurricane but will be located far away from the United States. 

So far, 16 named storms have formed during the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. If all 26 names are used, the letters of the Greek alphabet will be used.

The last time the Greek alphabet was used in the Atlantic was in 2005, the year of Hurricane Katrina.  With a total of 27 storms that year, the first six letters of the Greek alphabet were used: Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Epsilon and Zeta. 

