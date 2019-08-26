Truck drives off overpass, crashes into I-75

A pickup truck has crashed onto Interstate 75 after driving off an overpass near the Perimeter Monday afternoon.

The accident happened on Akers Mill Road and left the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado near the side of the overpass with debris scattered everywhere.

According to investigators, the Chevrolet was exiting off the interstate onto Akers Mill Roads' HOV ramp at a high rate of speed, collided with the concrete barrier, and continued off the ramp.

SKYFOX 5 showed multiple emergency responders on the scene where the grey truck had landed between the northbound and southbound lanes of I-75. The truck

Officials pronounced the driver dead at the scene. The identity of the driver has not been released.The collision is under investigation.

A FOX 5 viewer, who was a passenger in a car, shot video of the aftermath of the accident with the station.

If you know anything about the crash, please call the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.