Truck overturns in accident on US 60 ramp onto I-10 in Tempe

A driver suffered minor injuries, according to officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, following an accident on a ramp from the US 60 to the I-10 in Tempe.

According to a statement, a water truck that was pulling a trailer loaded with post hole digging equipment was cut off by another vehicle, as it was headed west on the US 60 and onto the westbound lanes of the I-10.

"The driver lost control, the truck jackknifed and went down an embankment. The trailer remained on the mainline," read a portion of the statement.

According to ADOT officials, the crash resulted in the closure of US 60 westbound onramp to I-10 east and I-10 west. The onramp to I-10 west has since reopened.

Accident Scene