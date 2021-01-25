Trump creates 'Office of the Former President' in Florida

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
10
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 5:00 PM MST, White Mountains, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Freeze Watch
from WED 12:00 AM MST until WED 9:00 AM MST, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River
Hard Freeze Watch
from WED 12:00 AM MST until WED 9:00 AM MST, Superior, Tonto Basin
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 5:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Globe/Miami
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 5:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 8:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Wind Advisory
until MON 11:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Yuma County
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 11:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County

Trump creates 'Office of the Former President' in Florida

By Bradford Betz
Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
Donald J. Trump
FOX News

President Donald Trump delivers farewell address

President Donald Trump wrapped up his term at the White House with a farewell video on his final day in office Tuesday.

PALM BEACH, Fla. - Former President Donald Trump on Monday established an official post-presidency office in Palm Beach County, Florida to oversee his affairs, Fox News has learned.

A statement from Trump’s office said the "Office of the Former President" will be responsible for his "correspondence, public statements, appearances, and official activities.

The Office will also "advance the interests of the United States and … carry on the agenda of the Trump Administration through advocacy, organizing, and public activism."

The announcement comes as Democrats marched the impeachment case against Trump to the Senate Monday night for the start of his historic trial. Republican senators, meanwhile, were easing off their criticism of the former president and shunning calls to convict him over his supposed role in the deadly siege at the U.S. Capitol.

The House prosecutors delivered the sole impeachment charge of "incitement of insurrection," making the ceremonial walk across the Capitol to the Senate. But Republican denunciations of Trump have cooled since the Jan. 6 riot. Instead, Republicans are presenting a tangle of legal arguments against the legitimacy of the trial and questions whether Trump's repeated demands to overturn Joe Biden's election really amounted to incitement.

President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at Joint Base Andrews before boarding Air Force One for his last time as President on January 20, 2021 in Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.

Arguments in the Senate trial will begin the week of Feb. 8, and the case against Trump, the first former president to face an impeachment trial, will test a political party still sorting itself out for the post-Trump era. Republican senators are balancing the demands of deep-pocketed donors who are distancing themselves from Trump and voters who demand loyalty to him.

Speculation about Trump’s post-presidency has ranged from him possibly starting his media company to running for a second term in 2024.

Trump’s 2020 campaign senior adviser Jason Miller on Sunday ruled out the possibility of Trump running in future elections on a third-party ticket, saying that his immediate focus is to help Republicans win back the House and Senate in the 2022 midterms.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Get updates on this story at FOXNews.com.