Expand / Collapse search

Trump felony convictions restricts travel ability; Bad news for Social Security recipients | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  May 31, 2024 7:47pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

From Donald Trump's felony convictions leading to travel restrictions for the former President to Jennifer Lopez canceling her summer tour after her breakup with Ben Affleck, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, May 31, 2024.

1. Donald Trump can no longer travel to 38 countries since the guilty verdict

Featured

As a felon, Donald Trump can no longer travel to 38 countries
article

As a felon, Donald Trump can no longer travel to 38 countries

The former president may have trouble gaining entry to these countries as a convicted felon. See the full list.

2. Social Security recipients are getting 1 less payment in June

Featured

Social Security recipients will get one less payment in June – here's why
article

Social Security recipients will get one less payment in June – here's why

Here's why some Social Security recipients will miss a payment in June.

3. Jennifer Lopez, heartbroken, cancels summer tour

Featured

Jennifer Lopez cancels summer tour: 'Completely heartsick and devastated'
article

Jennifer Lopez cancels summer tour: 'Completely heartsick and devastated'

Jennifer Lopez has canceled her 2024 North American tour to spend time with her family, with refunds for Ticketmaster purchases to be automatically processed, according to Live Nation.

4. Dog found dead after spending whole day on a balcony in Phoenix

Featured

Dog found dead in a Phoenix apartment after being left on a balcony in 103 degree heat, woman arrested
article

Dog found dead in a Phoenix apartment after being left on a balcony in 103 degree heat, woman arrested

A 31-year-old woman from Phoenix was jailed on animal cruelty charges after her dog was found dead in an apartment on May 29.

5. Body found in a burned car in Goodyear

Featured

Body found in burned car in Goodyear
article

Body found in burned car in Goodyear

An investigation is underway in Goodyear after a body was found inside a burning car.

A look at freeway closures this weekend

Phoenix-area weekend freeway closures (May 31 - June 2)

Southbound I-17 will be closed between the Loop 303 and Happy Valley Road from 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday for pavement improvement work; westbound I-10 will be closed between the U.S. 60 and the I-17 Split from 10 p.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Monday for work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project; and the northbound Loop 101 Price Freeway will be closed between the Loop 202 Santan and Warner Road from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m Monday for pavement improvement work.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

5 p.m. Weather Forecast - 5/31/24

We're seeing a lot of hot-pink temperatures on the map over the next fortnight.