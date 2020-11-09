Trump fires Defense Secretary Mark Esper
WASHINGTON - President Trump has reportedly fired Defense Secretary Mark Epser.
Esper will be replaced with Christopher Miller, Director of the National COnterterrorism Center.
Trump tweeted Monday "I am pleased to announce that Christopher C. Miller, the highly respected Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (unanimously confirmed by the Senate), will be Acting Secretary of Defense, effective immediately."
