Trump fires Defense Secretary Mark Esper

Published 
Updated 1 min ago
Politics
FOX 10 Phoenix
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 24: U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper attends a meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda and U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on June 24, 2020 in Washington, DC. Duda, who faces a tight re-e

WASHINGTON - President Trump has reportedly fired Defense Secretary Mark Epser. 

Esper will be replaced with Christopher Miller, Director of the National COnterterrorism Center. 

Trump tweeted Monday "I am pleased to announce that Christopher C. Miller, the highly respected Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (unanimously confirmed by the Senate), will be Acting Secretary of Defense, effective immediately."

This is a breaking news alert. Check back for more. 