Trump probe subpoena for Georgia secretary of state from DOJ

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
7
Hard Freeze Watch
from WED 12:00 AM MST until WED 9:00 AM MST, Aguila Valley, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
Hard Freeze Watch
from THU 12:00 AM MST until THU 9:00 AM MST, Aguila Valley, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
Freeze Watch
from WED 12:00 AM MST until WED 9:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, Tonto Basin, Dripping Springs
Freeze Watch
from THU 12:00 AM MST until THU 9:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, Tonto Basin, Dripping Springs
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, New River Mesa, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 11:00 PM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County

Trump probe subpoena for Georgia secretary of state from DOJ

By Kate Brumback
Published 
Politics
Associated Press
House January 6th Select Committee Holds Its Fourth Hearing article

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 21: Brad Raffensperger, Georgia Secretary of State, testifies during the fourth hearing on the January 6th investigation in the Cannon House Office Building on June 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. The bipartisan committee, which has

Expand

ATLANTA - The office of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has received a subpoena related to special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation of former President Donald Trump.

Smith was appointed last month to oversee the Justice Department investigation into the presence of classified documents at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida as well as aspects of a separate probe involving the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and Trump’s scramble to remain in power.

In a Jan. 2 phone call, Trump had suggested that Raffensperger "find" the votes needed to give him a win in the state.

Full call between Trump and Georgia's secretary of state

FOX 5 Atlanta has obtained the full phone call between the Georgia Secretary of State's Office and President Donald Trump along with several key White House staff.

The subpoena, which is dated Friday and was received by Raffensperger’s office Monday, follows others served last week in several states and counties. Like those other locations, Georgia was a target of Trump and his allies as they sought to overturn his loss in the 2020 election.

The special counsel is seeking "any and all communications in any form" between June 1, 2020, and Jan. 20, 2021, "to, from or involving" Trump, his campaign, lawyers and aides, including former campaign officials such as Bill Stepien and Justin Clark and lawyers John Eastman, Boris Epshteyn, L. Lin Wood, Sidney Powell and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, according to the subpoena, which was obtained by The Associated Press.

TRUMP ADVISOR SEEKS TO CLARIFY FULTON COUNTY GRAND JURY SUBPOENA

willis.jpg

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (FOX 5)

Efforts by Trump and his associates to reverse his loss in Georgia are currently the subject of a separate investigation led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in Atlanta. A special grand jury seated to aid that investigation has heard from dozens of witnesses, including a number of high-profile Trump allies, over the past six months and is expected to wrap up its work soon.

FULTON COUNTY DA SAYS 2020 ELECTION PROBE MAY LEAD TO PRISON SENTENCES

Among other things, Willis is investigating the Jan. 2, 2021, phone call between Trump and Raffensperger.

It was not immediately clear whether any counties in Georgia had also received subpoenas from the special counsel.

In the weeks following the 2020 election, Trump focused in part on Fulton County, which includes most of the city of Atlanta, making unsupported allegations of election fraud. But the county had not received a subpoena by Monday morning, a spokesperson said.