TSA to screen 18 million travelers as holiday rush hits Arizona roads and skies

The day before Thanksgiving is shaping up to be one of the busiest travel days in more than a decade, both nationwide and across Arizona.

AAA projects that about 6 million people will fly domestically during the Thanksgiving travel period, a 2% increase from last year. The TSA expects to screen roughly 18 million passengers, while the FAA says this will likely be the busiest Thanksgiving travel week in more than 15 years.

Travel app Hopper ranks Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport as the sixth-busiest airport in the country this holiday period.

AAA says most travelers, however, will hit the road. The Arizona Department of Transportation is warning drivers to expect heavier-than-normal traffic today — and especially on Sunday, which is projected to be the busiest day of the week for both highways and airports.

Some of the most congested stretches include:

Interstate 17 northbound

State Route 87 between Fountain Hills and Payson

Interstates 10 and 8 between Phoenix or Tucson and California

ADOT also urges drivers to prepare for emergencies, carry extra water, check tire pressure and fuel up before heading out.

Gas prices will play a role in travel costs. AAA reports the national average for a gallon of regular gas is $3.04 — down two cents from a year ago.

Arizona’s statewide average is higher at $3.33, up 12 cents from last Thanksgiving. In Phoenix, the average stands at $3.48 per gallon, up 22 cents from last year.