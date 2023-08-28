Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
7
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Yuma County
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Special Weather Statement
until MON 3:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
Special Weather Statement
until MON 2:15 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

TSA’s 2023 cutest canine announced: Meet Dina

By Catherine Stoddard
Published 
Updated 1:48PM
Pets and Animals
FOX TV Digital Team
Dina.jpg article

FILE - 2023 TSA Cutest Canine Dina takes time out of her busy day to pose. (Transportation Security Administration)

She’s the hardest working and the cutest TSA agent on four-legs. 

Dina, a 3-year-old German shorthaired pointer, was announced as the Transportation Security Administration’s Cutest Canine of 2023. 

Dina works as an explosives detection dog at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

Dina1.jpg

2023 TSA Cutest Canine Dina takes time out of her busy day to pose.  (Transportation Security Administration)

As this year’s winner of the TSA’s 2023 Cutest Canine Contest, Dina will be featured on the front cover of TSA’s 2024 canine calendar which is set to be released later this year, according to an agency news release. 

The annual contest was held in recognition of National Dog Day (August 26) and "to acknowledge the important role TSA’s hard working canines play in protecting the nation’s transportation systems," the agency said. 

Dina-edit.jpg

Dina, 3-year-old German shorthaired pointer, is the winner of TSA's 2023 Cutest Canine Contest.  (Transportation Security Administration)

Dina has been with the TSA for 15 months, working alongside her handler, Nick Goyak, screening passengers. 

RELATED: National Dog Day: Win a tattoo of your furry friend 

She is the second dog out of Harry Reid International Airport to be crowned TSA’s cutest canine. 

Dina-edit1.jpg

Dina catching a ride.  (Transportation Security Administration)

Before Dina, Alona, a 4-year-old golden retriever, was the winner in 2021. 

The three other canine finalist for this year’s contest included:

  • Zita, a German shorthaired pointer from Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport
  • Zeta, a German shepherd from Tampa International Airport
  • Joker-Jordan, a Belgian malinois from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

The TSA has more than 1,000 canine teams across the country’s airports. All of the dogs enrolled in the program are trained at the TSA’s national Canine Training Center in San Antonio, Texas. 

And as tempting as it may be to pet these furry guardians while at the airport, the agency reminds all travelers to please refrain from petting the dogs while they are on duty. 

"They are hard at work ensuring the safety of the traveling public," the TSA said. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 