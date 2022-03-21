Tucson bookkeeper accused of embezzling $5M from businesses

article

PHOENIX (AP) — A longtime bookkeeper for two Tucson-area construction companies and a homeowner’s association in Mexico has been indicted for allegedly embezzling more than $5 million from the businesses, according to authorities.

Helen Marie Dahlstrom also is accused of gambling away most of the stolen money at southern Arizona casinos.

The indictment alleges the 67-year-old Dahlstrom embezzled money from the construction companies by writing checks made out to cash between September 2013 and July 2020.

State prosecutors said Dahlstrom allegedly stole more than $360,000 when she was treasurer for a homeowners association in Rocky Point, Sonora and forged financial statements to conceal the embezzlement.

Dahlstrom is facing charges of fraudulent schemes, theft, computer tampering, forgery and money laundering, according to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.

It was unclear Monday if Dahlstrom has a lawyer who can speak on her behalf.

