Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, San Carlos, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Southeast Gila County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Superior, Kofa, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Northwest Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, Northwest Pinal County, Tonopah Desert, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, Yuma County, Dripping Springs, New River Mesa, Tonto Basin, Southeast Yuma County, East Valley, Central La Paz, Mazatzal Mountains, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Gila River Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Aguila Valley, Globe/Miami, Buckeye/Avondale, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Parker Valley, Deer Valley, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Northern Gila County
3
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau
Extreme Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country

Tucson trucker sentenced for boss' attempted murder in Phoenix

By
Published  August 8, 2025 9:29am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
(previous report): Man accused of trying to shoot his boss

(previous report): Man accused of trying to shoot his boss

The Brief

    • Zane Hammond, 34, was sentenced to 29 years in prison for two counts of attempted murder.
    • Authorities say Hammond drove from Tucson to Phoenix in 2023 to shoot his boss.
    • Hammond opened fire, but the victim flipped his desk and took cover, narrowly escaping injury.

PHOENIX - A Tucson truck driver who authorities say drove to Phoenix to kill his boss has been sentenced to prison.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office says 34-year-old Zane Hammond received 29 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of attempted murder.

The backstory:

On Nov. 1, 2023, police say Hammond walked into his boss' office at United Freight Service armed with a shotgun and fired at him but missed when the victim flipped his desk and took cover. Hammond then turned the gun on the company's vice president, who was also inside the office.

"In a decisive and heroic act, the vice president tackled Hammond, disarmed him, and held him in a chokehold until Phoenix Police arrived," MCAO said.

Dig deeper:

During Hammond's initial court appearance, prosecutors said he quit his job as a truck driver, got drunk, and drove to Phoenix. They said he was angry, believing he had been poorly treated by management and customers, and went looking for revenge.

"He drove to Phoenix with a shotgun and a mission to kill. That’s not rage, that’s premeditation," Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell. "Thanks to sheer bravery, no one died. Now, he will spend nearly three decades in prison, where he belongs."

Zane Hammond

Zane Hammond

Court documents obtained by FOX 10 showed Hammon had been repeatedly reprimanded at work for his personal hygiene and poor driving.

The Source

  • The Maricopa County Attorney's Office and a previous FOX 10 report on Nov. 3, 2023.

Crime and Public SafetyTucsonPhoenixNews