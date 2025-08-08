Tucson trucker sentenced for boss' attempted murder in Phoenix

The Brief Zane Hammond, 34, was sentenced to 29 years in prison for two counts of attempted murder. Authorities say Hammond drove from Tucson to Phoenix in 2023 to shoot his boss. Hammond opened fire, but the victim flipped his desk and took cover, narrowly escaping injury.



A Tucson truck driver who authorities say drove to Phoenix to kill his boss has been sentenced to prison.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office says 34-year-old Zane Hammond received 29 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of attempted murder.

The backstory:

On Nov. 1, 2023, police say Hammond walked into his boss' office at United Freight Service armed with a shotgun and fired at him but missed when the victim flipped his desk and took cover. Hammond then turned the gun on the company's vice president, who was also inside the office.

"In a decisive and heroic act, the vice president tackled Hammond, disarmed him, and held him in a chokehold until Phoenix Police arrived," MCAO said.

Dig deeper:

During Hammond's initial court appearance, prosecutors said he quit his job as a truck driver, got drunk, and drove to Phoenix. They said he was angry, believing he had been poorly treated by management and customers, and went looking for revenge.

"He drove to Phoenix with a shotgun and a mission to kill. That’s not rage, that’s premeditation," Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell. "Thanks to sheer bravery, no one died. Now, he will spend nearly three decades in prison, where he belongs."

Court documents obtained by FOX 10 showed Hammon had been repeatedly reprimanded at work for his personal hygiene and poor driving.