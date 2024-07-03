Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
5
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Tuesday late-night tornado confirmed in Tucson: NWS

By
Published  July 3, 2024 4:26pm MST
Severe Weather
FOX 10 Phoenix
Screenshot of a video that purportedly shows a tornado in the Tucson area. (Courtesy: Jill Folkers) article

Screenshot of a video that purportedly shows a tornado in the Tucson area. (Courtesy: Jill Folkers)

PHOENIX - Officials with the National Weather Service say they have determined that a tornado touched down in a portion of Tucson on Tuesday night.

In a statement, forecasters said the tornado began at 10:40 p.m. in the area of Kolb Road and Valencia Detour, and dissipated in the area of Valencia Road and Frost Drive ten minutes later.

"At this time,the tornado was determined via pictures of damage. No injuriesor fatalities were reported," read a portion of the forecast. "Damage includes lots of downed trees, a few big trees,
and a bit of roof damage where tiles were blown off."

Forecasters have assigned this tornado an EF-1, which is the second lowest category in the six-category Enhanced Fujita Scale.

What is the Enhanced Fujita Scale?

Downtown Tucson skyline (Photo by REBECCA NOBLE/AFP via Getty Images)

Downtown Tucson skyline (Photo by REBECCA NOBLE/AFP via Getty Images)

On their website, the National Weather Service states that a tornado is assigned a rating under the Enhanced Fujita Scale, based on estimated wind speeds and related damage.

An EF-1 tornado, according to the scale, has three-second wind gusts of 86MPH to 110MPH.

The NWS also states they are the only federal agency with authority to provide official EF scale ratings for tornadoes.

Area where the tornado began