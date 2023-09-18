Turf Paradise: Phoenix racecourse to stop live racing; horse race simulcast on Oct. 1

A decades-old horseracing location in the Phoenix area will cease live racing and race simulcast operations in a matter of weeks.

In a brief statement released on Sept. 18, officials with Turf Paradise said the racecourse's owner, Jerry Simms, has announced his retirement after 23 years of operating the venue. The decision is effective Oct. 1.

In addition to the end of live racing, officials with Turf Paradise also announced that simulcasting of other racecourses in the U.S. at its 27 Off Track Betting (OTB) sites throughout Arizona will also cease as of Oct. 1. Officials said live racing is required in order for the OTB sites to operate, and as live races will no longer be run, and the firm's contract with the Arizona Horsemen Benevolent and Protective Association will be terminated on Sept. 30, the OTBs will have to close as well.

Racecourse has operated for decades

According to the statement, Turf Paradise opened in January 1956.

In recent years, however, the racecourse has experienced a number of issues.

In August 2020, the Associated Press reported that the racecourse canceled its 2020-2021 racing schedule due to effects from the COVID-19 Pandemic.

In February 2022, we reported on concerns raised by animal welfare advocates over the high rate of horse deaths at the racecourse. According to the racecourse's general manager at the time, 11 horses died during racing, eight died in training, and five died in the barn area since the November 2021.

"More horses die on this race track than any other track," said horse racer Maggi Moss, in our February 2022 report. "When that happens, it should alert people that horses are in danger of racing here because of the track condition, because of a lack of supervision of drugs being used, a lack of checking horses before the race. There’s good people at Turf Paradise, but it is in dire need of overhaul to protect the horses."

Turf Paradise officials said two state vets and a track vet examine all horses before the race, and necropsies are done on fallen horses.

Plans proposed for Turf Paradise site

Turf Paradise

There are already proposals for the Turf Paradise site.

According to an Aug. 21, 2023 article published by the Orange County Business Journal, a Newport Beach-based company called CT Realty has submitted plans for a 2.6 million square foot industrial and data park center in the area of the racecourse.

