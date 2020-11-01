Two Arizona Cardinals players test positive for COVID-19

article

The Arizona Cardinals took an apparent hit over the weekend after two players tested positive for COVID-19.

The positive tests were first reported on Nov. 1 by NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed the positive results on Nov. 2.

The positive results come amid reported cases within other sports teams, which is why some say this doesn't come as a shock.

It's not known which players caught the virus, but fans are already concerned about how it’ll impact the season.

The facility is going to be thoroughly cleaned and practice is expected to start back up again on Monday. The Cardinals didn't play over the weekend as it's a bye week.

Fans react to players catching COVID-19

"It’s just really tough how it is impacting our daily lives now even to watch football," David Bordeaux says.

Will Lepoidevin agrees, saying, "It sucks 'cause the sport that people loved, can’t watch it if it might get canceled."



Kaylee Maddox isn't surprised at the news, saying, "It’s not surprising at this point that it’s still spreading. I think we all want it to end."

Sheryl Richmond is worried it'll put the team on the bench for a while, and another fan says he just hopes everyone gets better and there isn't more spread within any teams.