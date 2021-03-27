Two dead after car drifts across US 60 highway in Apache Junction

Two people have died after an accident on the US 60 eastbound in Apache Junction, causing the roadways to close for several hours late Friday night.

The situation unfolded on March 26 when a car driving on the US 60 near Meridian Road started drifting to the right side of the highway, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety.

A motorcyclist was in the way as the car drifted, but officials say the biker was able to keep control and stop.

The car continued to drift until it hit the base of the Meridian Road bridge, and two people inside were ejected from the car.

Both died at the scene. DPS did not disclose their identities.

