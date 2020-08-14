Expand / Collapse search
Two dead in overnight shooting in Glendale

By FOX 10 Staff
Two dead in overnight shooting in Glendale

Two people were fatally shot near 65th Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Glendale the night of Aug. 13.

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Glendale police are investigating after one man and one teenage boy were fatally shot on Aug. 13.

Police responded to reports of a shooting near 65th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, but when they arrived they found the victims, described as an adult and a juvenile male, just a few blocks away near 64th Avenue and Maryland.

Both later died at the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Glendale Police.

The investigation is ongoing.

