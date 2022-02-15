Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Katy, two HCSO deputies struck

A suspect is dead and two Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies are recovering after being shot in an officer-involved shooting in Katy on Tuesday night.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez with the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the shooting occurred at a home on the 6600 block of Amberfield Lane in Katy.

Officials with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said officers responded to a call of shots fired inside the home by a family member.

Deputies said when they arrived, the suspect, who is believed to be 42-years-old, came outside the house, pointed a weapon at the deputies, and fired at them.

The deputies then returned fire striking the suspect, who was killed on the scene.

Officials said the two deputies, who are 27 and 28-years-old, have been on the job for one and five years respectively.

Gonzalez said one deputy was shot in the right leg and the other deputy was shot in the leg and grazed on the head near the left ear.

Both were taken to Texas Medical Center in stable condition. Their identities were not released.

Officials added the suspect was out on a PR bond for aggravated assault of a family member from back in 2020.

A neighbor tells FOX 26's Matthew Seedorff that she heard five gunshots.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.