Two hurt, several displaced after Phoenix apartment fire

Two people are being treated for burns and smoke inhalation after a two-story apartment fire in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon.

The Phoenix Fire Department says the fire broke out near 55th Avenue and Osborn Road around 1:30 p.m. on June 5.

"Crews were met with a fast-moving fire that started in a ground level apartment and was quickly extending into the second floor directly above the fire. Firefighters quickly extended hose lines into the fire for search, rescue and fire attack. Crews were able to gain fire control and stop the spread of the fire into surrounding apartments," Phoenix Fire Capt. Rob McDade said.

A man and woman are being treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

Several people are displaced by the fire and resources are being offered to them.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

On Tuesday night, a person was burned while trying to stop the flames during a house fire near Indian School Road and 17th Street.

