Two men wanted for reportedly harassing woman, assaulting man in Phoenix

Phoenix police are searching for two suspects who reportedly harassed a woman, assaulted a man and stole a cellphone near 27th Avenue and Glendale on Feb. 28.

The victims had pulled up to a parking lot at Highland Park Apartments to deliver food, according to a statement from Silent Witness.

When they arrived, two men reportedly harassed a woman in the car and proceeded to assault the male victim. It is unclear what specifically led up to the assault.

Police say the suspects also pointed a gun at the man and stole his cell phone.

One suspect is described as a 5'6", 160-pound Black male in his 30s. He is bald, has a tattoo near his left eye and wore a red shirt with writing on the front, according to police.

The second suspect is believed to be a 5'8", 160-pound white male in his mid-20s. He has red hair, a goatee and a tattoo on his right shoulder, police say.

Both suspects were seen inside of a white four-door sedan, according Silent Witness.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

