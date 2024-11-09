Two pedestrians in life-threatening condition after crash in Phoenix

article

The Brief A man and a woman are in life-threatening condition after they were struck by a car on Broadway Road. Broadway Road was closed for an ongoing investigation.



A man and a woman are clinging to their lives after they were struck by a car near the intersection of 40th Street and Broadway Road on Saturday morning.

According to Phoenix Police, the two pedestrians - only identified by gender - were struck by a car near the intersection and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Broadway Road was closed between 38th Place and 41st Street.

Police asked that drivers consider Roeser Road or University Drive as alternatives for east-west travel in the area.

No further information was provided.