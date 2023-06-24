Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
3
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

2 women shot, killed by caretaker at an assisted living facility in Diamond Bar, LASD says

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated 10:13PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 11

LADS: Caretaker kills 2 women at assisted living facility

Two women were shot and killed by a caretaker at an assisted living facility in LA County, deputies say.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Two women were shot and killed by a caretaker at an assisted living facility in Los Angeles County, deputies say.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call at the Happy Home Care for Elderly Sapphire on Canyon Road in Diamond Bar around 8 a.m. Upon arrival, two women were found with gunshot wounds and were eventually pronounced dead.

Deputies ended up arresting the suspect, later identified as Jianchun Li. Li was employed as a live-in caretaker at the facility, LASD said.

Officials have not released the identities of the two women shot.