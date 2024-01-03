Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Watch
from FRI 3:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Northwest Pinal County
5
Freeze Watch
from SAT 3:00 AM MST until SAT 9:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Northwest Pinal County
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 10:00 PM MST until THU 12:00 PM MST, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 8:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 1:20 PM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau

Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill’s Florida mansion catches fire

By AP Staff
Published 
Florida
Associated Press
Image 1 of 7

Source: WSVN

MIAMI - Firefighters were battling a blaze at the home of Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill on Wednesday afternoon.

The house, which is located in Southwest Ranches in South Florida, was shown on local station WSVN 7 News with a large amount of smoke coming out of the roof as firefighters doused it with water.

Hill had been at Dolphins practice as Miami prepares for its regular-season finale against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night, but he left after being told about the fire.

Footage showed Hill arriving at his home just before 3 p.m. EST with his left foot in a walking boot. He could be seen embracing his wife, Keeta Vaccaro, who he married last month. He was also roaming around outside near the home, sometimes with his hand on his chest and on his face, speaking to authorities.

The station reported that no one was in the house at the time the fire broke out. It wasn't immediately clear the source of the fire.

A Dolphins spokesperson said Hill is aware of the fire and has left practice. His family is out of the house and safe.