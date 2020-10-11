U.S. Marshals: Man accused of molesting his child relative arrested in Tucson

article

Officials with the U.S. Marshals Service say they have arrested a man in Tucson for allegedly molesting a four-year-old girl.

According to a statement released on Oct. 11, 62-year-old Augustus Brook was arrested at a home on Oct. 8. An arrest warrant was issued by authorities in a Mississippi county.

"According to the warrant, Brook “willfully, unlawfully, and feloniously, being a person above the age of eighteen years, for the purpose of gratifying his lust or indulging in his depraved, licentious sexual desires” molested a 4-year old female victim," read a portion of the statement.

Brook left Mississippi after the incident, according to officials, but investigators later traced Brook to Tucson. He is held in Pima County Jail on a $100,000 bond, and is awaiting extradition back to Mississippi.