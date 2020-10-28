Uber driver accused of raping passenger in Scottsdale

article

An Uber driver is facing sexual assault and kidnapping charges after he allegedly raped a drunken passenger after picking her up in Scottsdale, court documents say.

Police say the woman had been out with some of her friends in Old Town Scottsdale when she became overly intoxicated at an afterparty in an AirBnB. According to documents, one of her friends called her an Uber to take her home. He met the driver, identified as Mark Taylor, who confirmed he would be driving her.

The friend said he checked the Uber app a few minutes later and saw Taylor was circling nearby neighborhoods until he parked near a canal at an address that was different than the victim's residence. He ran to Taylor's location and found the driver on top of the victim with both of their pants off, and he appeared to be sexually assaulting her. The friend had to slam his fist on the locked car door to get Taylor's attention and make him stop.

The victim, who was still confused and drunk, was taken home by her friends, and Taylor was reported to Scottsdale Police.

Police later took the driver into custody, acknowledging he had "made a mistake," court documents say. Taylor argued she had made "sexual contact" by touching his arm and his side, but admitted that she was extremely drunk and saw that she had to be carried out from the party into the Uber.

Taylor has been booked into jail on one count of sexual assault and another count of kidnapping. His bond is set at $100,000.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.