UFC star's Phoenix home burglarized; Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial continues l Morning News Brief

A shooting at a Phoenix apartment complex left one person dead; a Valley family was forced out of their home due to a fire; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of Wednesday, April 9, 2025.
1. Henry Cejudo's home burglarized
The Phoenix home of UFC fighter Henry Cejudo was burglarized Tuesday morning, just days after he took down an alleged drunk driver that crashed into his neighbor's house.
2. ‘Doomsday Mom’ murder trial continues
The Lori Vallow Daybell murder conspiracy trial resumes on Wednesday in Phoenix, a day after more law enforcement officers took the stand. Read more.
3. Trump pauses tariffs
Stocks rallied after President Trump announced a 90-day pause on tariffs, excluding China, pushing the Dow up 1,800 points.
4. Deadly Phoenix shooting
A shooting early Wednesday morning at an apartment complex near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue left a man dead, and people have been detained, the Phoenix Police Department said.
5. MCSO search and rescues
As we start to feel summer-like temps, many will be headed to Valley lakes to boat and swim, keeping the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office lake patrol busy. We're getting a look at a device that helps search and rescues, or body recoveries.
Today's weather
Temps are on the rise in the Valley! On Wednesday, we'll see a high near 98 degrees.