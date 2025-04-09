UFC star's Phoenix home burglarized; Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial continues l Morning News Brief

The Valley home of a UFC star was burglarized days after he helped apprehend an alleged drunk driver; the murder conspiracy trial of the so-called "Doomsday Mom" is set to resume in Phoenix; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of April 9.

1. Henry Cejudo's home burglarized

Featured article

2. ‘Doomsday Mom’ murder trial continues

The Lori Vallow Daybell murder conspiracy trial resumes on Wednesday in Phoenix, a day after more law enforcement officers took the stand. Read more.

3. Trump pauses tariffs

Featured article

4. Deadly Phoenix shooting

Featured article

5. MCSO search and rescues

Featured article

Today's weather