UFC star's Phoenix home burglarized; Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial continues l Morning News Brief

By
Updated  April 9, 2025 10:52am MST
A shooting at a Phoenix apartment complex left one person dead; a Valley family was forced out of their home due to a fire; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

The Valley home of a UFC star was burglarized days after he helped apprehend an alleged drunk driver; the murder conspiracy trial of the so-called "Doomsday Mom" is set to resume in Phoenix; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of April 9.

1. Henry Cejudo's home burglarized

UFC star Henry Cejudo's Phoenix home burglarized days after taking down suspect

The Phoenix home of UFC fighter Henry Cejudo was burglarized Tuesday morning, just days after he took down an alleged drunk driver that crashed into his neighbor's house.

2. ‘Doomsday Mom’ murder trial continues

The Lori Vallow Daybell murder conspiracy trial resumes on Wednesday in Phoenix, a day after more law enforcement officers took the stand. Read more.

3. Trump pauses tariffs

Stocks soar as Trump announces 90-day tariff pause—China excluded; Dow jumps 2,000 points

Stocks rallied after President Trump announced a 90-day pause on tariffs, excluding China, pushing the Dow up 1,800 points.

4. Deadly Phoenix shooting

Man dies after being found shot at Phoenix apartments

A shooting early Wednesday morning at an apartment complex near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue left a man dead, and people have been detained, the Phoenix Police Department said.

5. MCSO search and rescues

MCSO demonstrates new tool that will help lake rescues, recoveries

As we start to feel summer-like temps, many will be headed to Valley lakes to boat and swim, keeping the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office lake patrol busy. We're getting a look at a device that helps search and rescues, or body recoveries.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Temps nearing triple digits in Phoenix

Temps are on the rise in the Valley! On Wednesday, we'll see a high near 98 degrees.

