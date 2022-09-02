Expand / Collapse search
UFO sighting? Mysterious lights caught on camera in Round Rock

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Offbeat & Unusual
FOX 7 Austin
43a908ff-drone article

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Did people in Central Texas see some UFOs in the sky?

That's what many people are wondering after several videos captured some mysterious lights in the evening on September 1.

Video shared to FOX 7 Austin caught the lights in the Round Rock area of Brushy Creek.

Some say that it may have been drones which wouldn't be the first time they were spotted in the Austin area sky. For SXSW, drones were part of a marketing campaign to help promote the television series "Halo" which is based on the popular Xbox game.

Did you see the lights? 

 