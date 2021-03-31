Undercover child sex crimes operation results in 6 arrests, Mesa Police say
MESA, Ariz. - Officials with the Mesa Police Department say six people have been arrested following a multi-agency undercover operation that targets child sex crimes and human trafficking.
According to a statement released on March 31, Mesa Police partnered up with Homeland Security Investigations and the Attorney General's Office for Operation Leather Mitt.
"Throughout the operational period, officers and undercover detectives placed ads on websites commonly sought out by suspects seeking illegal sex acts," the statement reads, in part. "The suspects solicited and/or brokered deals for various sex acts and were subsequently arrested."
The six people arrested were identified as:
- 56-year-old Douglas Klingenberg
- 41-year-old Ricky Hrubienski
- 37-year-old Julio Miranda Arana
- 35-year-old Shane Blanton
- 33-year-old Jonathan Techur
- 21-year-old Zachary Babbitt
Of the six suspects, police officials say Arana, Blanton, Grubienski, and Techur are accused of child sex trafficking, attempted sexual conduct with a minor, and money laundering. Meanwhile, Babbitt and Klingenberg are accused of luring and attempted sexual conduct with a minor.
Advertisement
Mesa Police officials say anyone with information about child sex trafficking should call your local police department.