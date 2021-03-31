Undercover child sex crimes operation results in 6 arrests, Mesa Police say

article

Officials with the Mesa Police Department say six people have been arrested following a multi-agency undercover operation that targets child sex crimes and human trafficking.

According to a statement released on March 31, Mesa Police partnered up with Homeland Security Investigations and the Attorney General's Office for Operation Leather Mitt.

"Throughout the operational period, officers and undercover detectives placed ads on websites commonly sought out by suspects seeking illegal sex acts," the statement reads, in part. "The suspects solicited and/or brokered deals for various sex acts and were subsequently arrested."

The six people arrested were identified as:

56-year-old Douglas Klingenberg

41-year-old Ricky Hrubienski

37-year-old Julio Miranda Arana

35-year-old Shane Blanton

33-year-old Jonathan Techur

21-year-old Zachary Babbitt

Of the six suspects, police officials say Arana, Blanton, Grubienski, and Techur are accused of child sex trafficking, attempted sexual conduct with a minor, and money laundering. Meanwhile, Babbitt and Klingenberg are accused of luring and attempted sexual conduct with a minor.

Advertisement

Mesa Police officials say anyone with information about child sex trafficking should call your local police department.