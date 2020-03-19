Undercover video shows LA restaurant allowing dine-in despite county orders to combat COVID-19

As Los Angeles County's emergency order became even stricter, not all businesses are following the law and closing down.

FOX 11 found one bakery in downtown L.A. blatantly defying the order, staying open to customers and we confronted them about it.

FOX 11 received several tips that this particular business was violating L.A.'s emergency order by allowing customers to dine in and sit together. Armed with undercover video, FOX 11's Bill Melugin confronted the businesses about it -- at first they denied it but then later apologized and said they're just desperate and trying to pay the bills, a situation we can all sympathize with.

"McDonald’s, jack in the box, chain stores, they have no problem, not us. Mom and pop stores, we rely on everyday sales," said the manager. "More than desperate, we are all feeling desperate, we are worried, I am very worried and I’m feeling desperate, we don’t know what to do, honestly."

The manager went on to say that beginning Friday, he will follow the emergency order and will remove his dining room table and chairs, and will also put up a "TAKE OUT ONLY" sign -- for that reason, we decided not to name this business in the story.

