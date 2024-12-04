Expand / Collapse search

UnitedHealthcare CEO killed outside hotel; Mercedes Vega murder suspect in court l Morning News Brief

Published  December 4, 2024 9:59am MST
Valley shooting investigations l Morning Headlines Dec. 4

Police are investigating separate shootings in the Valley that left people injured; and more – here's a look at some of our top stories for the morning of Wednesday, December 4.

The CEO of a major health care company was shot and killed outside his hotel; the man accused of killing Mercedes Vega is due in court for an arraignment hearing; and more – here's a look at some of our top stories for the morning of Wednesday, December 4.

1. Health care CEO killed

UnitedHealthcare CEO shot, killed outside Midtown Manhattan hotel; suspect sought

The CEO of UnitedHealthcare was fatally shot on Wednesday morning outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel in what police sources told the New York Post was a targeted attack.

2. Murder suspect in court

Mercedes Vega murder suspect due in court on Dec. 4 for arraignment

The man accused of killing a Tempe woman whose body was found in a burning car is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Dec. 4.

3. Missing grandmother

Pennsylvania grandmother may have fallen into sinkhole looking for lost cat

A grandmother looking for her lost cat apparently fell into a new sinkhole above an abandoned western Pennsylvania coal mine and rescuers worked late into the night to try and find her.

4. Major layoffs

Cargill to lay off thousands of workers amid falling commodity prices

The largest private company in the U.S. is trimming its global workforce as it faces pressure related to lower commodity prices.

5. Final House race called

Final House race called: See the official balance of power results

The balance of power is set: Democrat Adam Gray captured California’s 13th Congressional District, unseating Republican Rep. John Duarte in the final House race to be called.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Mostly sunny and nice temps on Wednesday in Phoenix

Mostly sunny skies and nice temps are on tap for Wednesday in the Valley.