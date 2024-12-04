UnitedHealthcare CEO killed outside hotel; Mercedes Vega murder suspect in court l Morning News Brief

Valley shooting investigations l Morning Headlines Dec. 4
Police are investigating separate shootings in the Valley that left people injured; and more – here's a look at some of our top stories for the morning of Wednesday, December 4.
1. Health care CEO killed
The CEO of UnitedHealthcare was fatally shot on Wednesday morning outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel in what police sources told the New York Post was a targeted attack.
2. Murder suspect in court
The man accused of killing a Tempe woman whose body was found in a burning car is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Dec. 4.
3. Missing grandmother
A grandmother looking for her lost cat apparently fell into a new sinkhole above an abandoned western Pennsylvania coal mine and rescuers worked late into the night to try and find her.
4. Major layoffs
The largest private company in the U.S. is trimming its global workforce as it faces pressure related to lower commodity prices.
5. Final House race called
The balance of power is set: Democrat Adam Gray captured California’s 13th Congressional District, unseating Republican Rep. John Duarte in the final House race to be called.
Today's weather
Mostly sunny skies and nice temps are on tap for Wednesday in the Valley.