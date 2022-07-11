Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
5
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 6:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Flood Advisory
until MON 6:15 PM MDT, Navajo County
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

United Nations expects world population to reach 8 billion on Nov. 15

Published 
Updated 1:05PM
News
Associated Press

UN climate report says world to get sicker, more dangerous in next 18 years

A U.N. panel published a new report on Feb. 28, 2022, summarizing the latest information on global warming and its effect on people.

UNITED NATIONS (AP) - The United Nations said Monday it expects the world’s population to reach 8 billion on Nov. 15th this year and it projects that India will replace China as the world’s most populous nation next year.

The report, released on World Population Day, said global population growth fell below 1% in 2020 and is growing at its slowest rate since 1950.

According to the latest U.N. projections, the world’s population could grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050, and a peak of around 10.4 billion people during the 2080s. It is projected to remain at that level until 2100.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called 2022 a "milestone year" with "the birth of the Earth’s eight billionth inhabitant."

Japan : Files Images

Shibuya scramble crossing in Tokyo. Shibuya is a special ward in Tokyo, known as one of the fashion centers of Japan, particularly for young people, and as a major nightlife area on March 20, 2015 in Tokyo, Japan

The report, World Population Prospects 2022, put the population at 7.942 billion and forecast it will reach 8 billion on November 15th.

"This is an occasion to celebrate our diversity, recognize our common humanity, and marvel at advancements in health that have extended lifespans and dramatically reduced maternal and child mortality rates," Guterres said in a statement. "At the same time, it is a reminder of our shared responsibility to care for our planet and a moment to reflect on where we still fall short of our commitments to one another."