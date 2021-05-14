Universal Orlando updates mask policy effective Saturday

article

Face coverings for guests at Universal Orlando will no longer be required when outdoors beginning on Saturday. Masks will still be required when indoors.

"The health and safety of our guests and team members is always our top priority,," read a statement sent to FOX 35 News from Universal. "Based on guidance from local government and health officials, effective Saturday, May 15, face coverings for guests are no longer mandatory when outdoors at Universal Orlando."

Face coverings will remain required at all indoor locations, including restaurants, shops, and indoor hotel public areas. Face coverings are also required at all attractions from the moment guests enter the queue to when they exit the experience.

Based on these updates, guests are still expected to bring a face covering with them for their visit. Social distancing guidelines still apply.



