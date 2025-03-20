University of Arizona pauses construction of biomedical hub in Downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX - Work has reportedly stopped at a construction site in Downtown Phoenix that is connected to a University of Arizona project.
What we know:
According to U of A officials, work on its proposed Biomedical Hub near 7th Street and Fillmore has been paused.
Construction work on the Biomedical Hub began in November 2024, but officials say there is currently too much uncertainty over federal funding for medical research.
What we don't know:
It is not known how long work will be paused.