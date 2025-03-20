Expand / Collapse search

University of Arizona pauses construction of biomedical hub in Downtown Phoenix

Published  March 20, 2025 7:51am MST
Health
The University of Arizona is pausing construction work on its biomedical hub, which is set to be located near 7th Street and Fillmore in Phoenix. Officials with the southern Arizona-based university say there's too much uncertainty over federal funding for medical research at this time.

The Brief

    • The University of Arizona has paused work on its Biomedical Hub.
    • The hub was set to be located near 7th Street and Fillmore in Downtown Phoenix.
    • Federal funding uncertainty was cited as a factor in the work stoppage.

PHOENIX - Work has reportedly stopped at a construction site in Downtown Phoenix that is connected to a University of Arizona project.

What we know:

According to U of A officials, work on its proposed Biomedical Hub near 7th Street and Fillmore has been paused.

Construction work on the Biomedical Hub began in November 2024, but officials say there is currently too much uncertainty over federal funding for medical research.

What we don't know:

It is not known how long work will be paused.

Area where the hub was set to be located

The Source

  • Information for this article was gathered from the University of Arizona.

