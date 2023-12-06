UNLV active shooter: Multiple victims reported by Las Vegas police

The University of Nevada, Las Vegas has lockdown the campus due to an active shooter situation.

Administrators tweeted that officers were responding to shots fired.

According to ABC 13, the shooter was reported located in the Frank and Estella Beam Hall. Police also reported additional shots fired at the student union, warning students to "RUN-HIDE-FIGHT."

"There appears to be multiple victims at this time," Las Vegas Metropolitan Police tweeted. "Please avoid the area and we will have more information soon."

Students are being asked to shelter in place.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.