Untreatable, deadly 'superbug' fungus outbreak reported at two North Texas hospitals

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 12:51 PM MST until FRI 2:45 PM MST, Coconino County
16
Flood Warning
from FRI 8:37 AM MST until FRI 5:30 PM MST, Gila County
Flood Warning
from FRI 11:21 AM MST until FRI 5:30 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 4:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 1:11 PM MST until FRI 5:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
from FRI 9:55 AM MST until FRI 3:45 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
from FRI 9:06 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 3:00 PM MST, Coconino County, Maricopa County, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 12:19 PM MST until FRI 2:30 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until MON 12:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 12:00 AM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 1:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flash Flood Watch
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Airport Weather Warning
until FRI 1:30 PM MST, Deer Valley
Airport Weather Warning
until FRI 2:15 PM MST, Central Phoenix
Significant Weather Advisory
until FRI 1:30 PM MST, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Mazatzal Mountains

Untreatable, deadly 'superbug' fungus outbreak reported at two North Texas hospitals

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Health
FOX 4

Untreatable, deadly 'superbug' fungus outbreak reported at two North Texas hospitals

An untreatable 'superbug' fungus outbreak has been reported at two North Texas hospitals, the CDC reports.

DALLAS - An untreatable 'superbug' fungus outbreak has been reported at two North Texas hospitals, the CDC reports.

Formally known as Candida Auris, the fungus is a form of yeast that can be deadly to hospital and nursing home patients who have serious medical problems.

It can be spread through patient contact pr contaminated surfaces.

"This is really the first time we've started seeing clustering of resistance" in which patients seemed to be getting the infections from each other, said the CDC's Dr. Meghan Lyman.

Health officials have sounded alarms for years about the superbug after seeing infections in which commonly used drugs had little effect. In 2019, doctors diagnosed three cases in New York that were also resistant to a class of drugs, called echinocandins, that were considered a last line of defense.

In those cases, there was no evidence the infections had spread from patient to patient — scientists concluded the resistance to the drugs formed during treatment.

The new cases did spread, the CDC concluded.

Experts warn of newly-discovered yeast

The director of the National Reference Centre for Invasive Fungus Infections, Oliver Kurzai, holding in his hands a petri dish holding the yeast candida auris in a laboratory of Wuerzburg University in Wuerzburg, Germany, 23 January 2018. There has b

Expand

In Washington, D.C., a cluster of 101 C. auris cases at a nursing home dedicated to very sick patients included three that were resistant to all three kinds of antifungal medications. A cluster of 22 in two Dallas-area hospitals included two with that level of resistance. The facilities weren't identified.

Those cases were seen from January to April. Of the five people who were fully resistant to treatment, three died — both Texas patients and one in Washington.

Lyman said both are ongoing outbreaks and that additional infections have been identified since April. But those added numbers were not reported.

Investigators reviewed medical records and found no evidence of previous antifungal use among the patients in those clusters. Health officials say that means they spread from person to person.

FOX 4 reached out to several local and state agencies for information about the hospitals, but none of them could provide any.       

The Associated Press contributed to this report.