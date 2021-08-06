Expand / Collapse search
US 60 partially reopens in Glendale following crash involving bicyclist

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
FOX 10 Phoenix
GLENDALE, Ariz. - US 60, otherwise known as Grand Avenue, has partially reopened at 67th Avenue following a crash involving a bicyclist, according to Glendale Police.

Officials say the accident happened just east of 67th Avenue after a man riding a bike was struck by a car.

The bicyclist was hospitalized in life-threatening condition, and the driver stayed at the scene.

67th Avenue is still open, and drivers can take an overpass that diverts around the intersection.

There is no estimated time to reopen the westbound lanes of the US 60.



 

