Rolled cement, garbage trucks block traffic on Phoenix-area freeways

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 2 mins ago
Gilbert
FOX 10 Phoenix

Rolled garbage truck blocks traffic along Loop 202 Santan

PHOENIX - It's been a rough commute for some drivers on the morning of August 6 as crews are working to clean up multiple crashes along Valley freeways.

An overturned garbage truck is blocking multiple lanes of traffic along the Loop 202 Santan freeway in Gilbert.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the rollover crash is near the Val Vista Drive exit.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says there are only minor injuries.

Rolled cement truck blocks traffic on Loop 101

Crews are also cleaning up a cement truck that has rolled over along the northbound Loop 101 at McKellips Road.

The rolled truck is blocking the HOV and left lanes in both directions.

It's unclear if there are any injuries.

Arizona Headlines

A taste of the movies: Harkins Theatres announces new popcorn food truck
slideshow

A taste of the movies: Harkins Theatres announces new popcorn food truck

The Harkins Popcorn Truck is expected to offer movie theatre popcorn along with other snacks, including nachos, hot dogs, soft pretzels and cotton candy.

Recreation at risk as Lake Powell dips to historic low
slideshow

Recreation at risk as Lake Powell dips to historic low

The water level at Lake Powell is at a historic low amid a climate change-fueled megadrought engulfing the U.S. West.

PD: Wrong-way driver causes deadly crash in Prescott
slideshow

PD: Wrong-way driver causes deadly crash in Prescott

According to Prescott Police, a 38-year-old man driving a pickup truck was going west in the eastbound lane of State Route 89A near Granite Dells Parkway just before 1 a.m. on August 5 and crashed head-on into another vehicle, killing the 28-year-old driver.

