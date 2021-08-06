Rolled cement, garbage trucks block traffic on Phoenix-area freeways

It's been a rough commute for some drivers on the morning of August 6 as crews are working to clean up multiple crashes along Valley freeways.

An overturned garbage truck is blocking multiple lanes of traffic along the Loop 202 Santan freeway in Gilbert.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the rollover crash is near the Val Vista Drive exit.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says there are only minor injuries.

Rolled cement truck blocks traffic on Loop 101

Crews are also cleaning up a cement truck that has rolled over along the northbound Loop 101 at McKellips Road.

The rolled truck is blocking the HOV and left lanes in both directions.

It's unclear if there are any injuries.

