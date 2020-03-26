USAA commits $305,000 to Valley food banks, nonprofits

article

Financial services company USAA has announced that they have committed a total of $305,000 to Valley nonprofits like United Food Bank and St. Mary's Food Bank to support Phoenix communities, according to a press release Thursday morning.

The money has gone to Valley of the Sun United Way, St. Vincent de Paul and Desert Mission Food Bank as well, according to the release.

According to USAA, the money is meant to provide food, housing and other essentials for Arizonans who have felt the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

LIVE: Interactive Coronavirus case data and map

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

USAA has also said that they plan to match employee donations of up to $500 to nonprofits.

-

Advertisement

FOX 10 is working to keep you up to date with local and national developments on COVID-19. Every weekday on FOX News Now, our live coverage begins at 7 a.m. MST reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.

You can watch live in your FOX 10 News app or on the FOX 10 Facebook page.

You can also get the latest coronavirus news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.