VA councilmember set on fire; restaurant in Phoenix targeted by would-be thieves | Nightly Roundup

City councilmember in Eastern U.S. set on fire inside his workplace; new details on Mesa man accused of killing his infant child; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, July 30, 2025.

1. City councilman set on fire at workplace office

What we know:

A Virginia city council member was rushed to a burn center after a man poured gasoline on him and set him on fire inside his workplace.

Dig deeper:

While authorities have yet to release the suspect's name publicly, the victim, identified as Lee Vogler, did identify the suspect, who is now in police custody.

2. Massive fire near Chandler

What we know:

Crews battled a massive fire at an RV storage facility near Chandler on July 30.

Big picture view:

The fire happened near Loop 202 and Kyrene Road. The area is reportedly part of the Gila River Indian Community.

3. New details in Mesa infant death

What we know:

Court documents are giving us new details surrounding an infant's death at a Mesa apartment.

The backstory:

Investigators say the suspect, 19-year-old Andrew Barney (pictured) admitted to slapping the infant multiple times, and "expressed regret for his actions and understood that they were wrong."

4. Arizona woman accused of animal abuse

What we know:

Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's office say a 68-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly leaving 11 dogs abandoned at a Litchfield Park home for weeks.

What they're saying:

"It was beyond deplorable," said Dave Evans, who leads MCSO's Animal Cruelty Unit. "I mean, these dogs were stuck in, like, a three-by-five crate, standing in their own feces and urine."

5. Mexican restaurant in Phoenix targeted twice

What we know:

A popular Mexican restaurant near 16th Street and Indian School Road in Phoenix was hit by would-be thieves twice in two days this week.

What they're saying:

"First with the window, it was Monday, and Tuesday was the back," said Cristina Ramirez, who works at the restaurant. "It's a person who knows the place."

A look at your weather for tomorrow

