Arizona weather forecast: Hot stretch continues in Phoenix

The Brief Hot and dry weather is expected to continue on Wednesday in the Valley. The high on July 30 in Phoenix will be about 111°F. This weekend will be even warmer, with a high of about 113°F on Saturday.



Our hot stretch shows no signs of letting up.

Today and Tomorrow:

The forecast high temperature is expected to hit 111 degrees today in Phoenix. The heat will be accompanied by sunshine and light breezes. It may turn slightly more humid between Wednesday and Thursday.

Around the state, most locations will be a bit warmer than normal. A few showers and storms will again be possible in areas to the east and southeast parts of the state. Those showers and storms may bring brief periods of gusty winds or heavy rain.

Will we get any rain this week?

In the Valley, shower and storm chances increase slightly by Thursday evening. Due to a lackluster pattern and prevailing dry conditions, the chance only increases to 10-20% around Phoenix and the outer edge of the Valley. Better chances are expected along eastern Arizona, southern Arizona and parts of the High Country extending to around Flagstaff.

This Weekend:

A heat dome will build and center over the Southwest over the next several days.

The forecast high remains around 110 on Thursday, 112 on Friday, and 112-113 by the weekend.

Next week:

Next week doesn't look any better. The high temperatures are expected to linger between 110 and 113 degrees with generally dry conditions.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body

Sip cool water if person is alert

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed

*If symptoms worsen, call 911

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after)

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Find a cooling center/hydration station

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

Check the UV Index

Check the heat risk map

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com