Vaccine boosters will be recommended for all U.S. residents

Flash Flood Warning
until MON 10:45 PM MST, Graham County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 10:05 PM MST until TUE 2:15 AM MST, Gila County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 9:49 PM MST until MON 10:30 PM MST, Gila County, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 10:22 PM MST until TUE 6:15 AM MST, Gila County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 9:41 PM MST until MON 10:30 PM MST, Gila County, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 10:14 PM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Gila County, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Flood Warning
from MON 10:07 PM MST until TUE 1:00 AM MST, Cochise County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 1:45 AM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 8:51 PM MST until TUE 12:00 AM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 7:19 PM MST until MON 10:30 PM MST, Pima County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from MON 4:05 PM MST until TUE 12:00 AM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 10:01 PM MST until TUE 2:00 AM MST, Gila County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 10:01 PM MST until MON 10:30 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 11:00 PM MST, Gila County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from MON 3:54 PM MST until TUE 12:00 AM MST, Cochise County, Gila County, Graham County, Maricopa County, Pima County, Pinal County, Santa Cruz County
Flood Advisory
from MON 8:32 PM MST until MON 11:45 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Watch
until TUE 2:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flash Flood Watch
until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Advisory
from MON 8:46 PM MST until MON 11:45 PM MST, Cochise County, Pima County, Santa Cruz County
Airport Weather Warning
until MON 11:30 PM MST, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Special Weather Statement
until MON 10:45 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains

Vaccine boosters will be recommended for all U.S. residents

By AP Staff
Published 
Coronavirus Vaccine
Associated Press
A medical worker prepares a shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. (New York Governor's Press Office)

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

The booster would be to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country, the sources said.

An announcement was expected as soon as this week, with doses beginning to be administered widely once the Food and Drug Administration formally approves vaccines. That action is expected for the Pfizer shot in the coming weeks.

U.S. health officials recommended boosters last week for some with weakened immune systems.

