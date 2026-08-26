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VAI Resort developer takes control of Mattel Adventure Park; Tim Curry dies at 80 l Morning News Brief

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published August 26, 2026 9:58 AM MST
Published August 26, 2026 9:58 AM MST
article

The Morning News Brief on Wednesday, August 26, 2026.

From a theme park handover in the West Valley, to GLP-1 extreme heat warnings, and the death of an actor known for his "Rocky Horror Picture Show" role, here are your top stories for August 26, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. New details on status of West Valley theme park 

VAI Resort developer takes over Mattel Adventure Park
VAI Resort developer takes over Mattel Adventure Park

VAI Resort developer takes over Mattel Adventure Park

VAI Resort has officially taken over the Mattel Adventure Park after the original developer pulled out. This comes as the theme park, located off the Loop 101 in Glendale, has faced years of delays.

2. Elderly man arrested in wife's death

Featured

92-year-old man arrested after wife found dead at Goodyear home: police
article

92-year-old man arrested after wife found dead at Goodyear home: police

A 92-year-old man was arrested after his wife was found dead with signs of trauma inside a Goodyear home.

3. Doctors issue GLP-1 warning during extreme Arizona heat

Featured

GLP-1 weight loss drugs increase extreme heat risk in Arizona, doctors warn
article

GLP-1 weight loss drugs increase extreme heat risk in Arizona, doctors warn

Doctors warn GLP-1 users to take extra precautions during extreme heat because the medications lower thirst signals and elevate dehydration risk.

4. Teen girl killed in crash near Phoenix high school

Featured

Phoenix girl dead after crash near Thunderbird High School
article

Phoenix girl dead after crash near Thunderbird High School

Phoenix police are investigating a crash near Thunderbird High School on Tuesday afternoon that killed a 15-year-old girl.

5. Rest in peace, Tim Curry

Featured

Tim Curry, ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ star, dies: TMZ
article

Tim Curry, ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ star, dies: TMZ

Tim Curry, the acclaimed film and television actor best known for his role as Dr. Frank-N-Furter in the cult classic "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," has died, TMZ reported.

A look at today's weather

Arizona forecast: Heat wave precedes weekend storms
Arizona forecast: Heat wave precedes weekend storms

Arizona forecast: Heat wave precedes weekend storms

High pressure maintains extreme heat in Phoenix before bringing statewide storm chances this weekend.

Click here for full forecast

Morning BriefPhoenixNews