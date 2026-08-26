VAI Resort developer takes control of Mattel Adventure Park; Tim Curry dies at 80 l Morning News Brief

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From a theme park handover in the West Valley, to GLP-1 extreme heat warnings, and the death of an actor known for his "Rocky Horror Picture Show" role, here are your top stories for August 26, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. New details on status of West Valley theme park

2. Elderly man arrested in wife's death

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3. Doctors issue GLP-1 warning during extreme Arizona heat

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4. Teen girl killed in crash near Phoenix high school

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5. Rest in peace, Tim Curry

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A look at today's weather

Click here for full forecast