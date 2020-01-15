Valley firefighters compete against police at AZ Ice in special hockey game for adults with disabilities

One Step Beyond, Inc. is showing adults with disabilities that there is no limit to what they can achieve.

Athletes from both Arizona and the Bay Area took to the ice rink to compete in the Third annual Cactus Club Hockey Game -- The One Step Arizona Coyotes versus the San Jose One Step Sharks at Peoria AZ Ice.

"Hockey is an amazingly fun sport and we have over 70 hockey players that love to play with various intellectual and physical disabilities," said Jared Woosley of One Step Beyond, Inc.

The life skills and day program center for disable adults says one of the organization's main goals is making their program as active as possible, and being out on the ice teaches teamwork and critical thinking.

"For hockey, I just love how fast-paced the game is and other stuff like hard hits," said Nick.

But more importantly, how to have fun.

"My friends love the sport and when you see their faces light up when they get a goal or make a pass and just hitting the ice and breathing that cold air, there's something special about it," Woosley said.

While giving the adults an outlet to enjoy a sport like everyone else does.