Valley hospitals struggling with ICU capacity amid worsening COVID-19 surge

Hospital officials across the Valley say they’re operating above capacity currently, and are pleading with the public to be vigilant as the number of COVID-19 cases, as well as the COVID-19 mortality rate, continue to rise.

Banner Health

Currently, 58% of all of Banner’s ICU patients suffer from COVID-19, and COVID-19 patients are using 74% of their ventilators.

"Now, we are at 160% of peak winter occupancy. This pressure has forced Banner hospitals to halt or significantly reduce elected surgeries and procedures," said Dr. Marjorie Bessel, Chief Clinical Officer for Banner Health.

Surgeries and procedures impacted include medically necessary procedures, such as mastectomies and gall bladder surgeries.

Meanwhile, Banner Health is still using refrigerated trucks to add capacity to their hospital morgues.

"We are experiencing two to three times the normal number of bodies that we store. About 47% of these bodies are COVID patients who did not survive their disease," said Dr. Bessel.

ValleyWise Hospital

"I have 10 ICU beds that are unstaffed this morning, and I have one ICU bed available this morning," said Dr. Michael White, Chi Medical Officer for ValleyWise Hospital.

Dr. White says it appears that more patients are dying from COVID-19 than before.

"Anecdotally, I would say we are seeing a slightly higher increased mortality rate with this second surge than we saw with the first surge," said Dr. White.

Hospital officials say the state won’t see the peak of the current surge until the middle of January, and healthcare experts are all calling on people to shrink their circle, meaning don’t physically interact with people outside of their household, and to wear a mask.

