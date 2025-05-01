Valley man spends nights hunting scorpions; Trump's national security advisor out l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Thursday, May 1, 2025.
A man says he spends nights hunting scorpions around his Gilbert home; President Donald Trump's national security advisor is leaving the White House; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of May 1.
1. Meet this Gilbert scorpion hunter
Scorpions are native to Arizona and while they can be dangerous, unwelcome house guests, they are also an important part of the Arizona ecosystem.
2. Alleged ‘body broker’ sued
A Goodyear woman accused of sober living fraud is one of several being sued for millions of dollars by a major health insurance company. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma accuses the woman of acting as a "body broker."
3. Juvenile hurt in East Valley crash
A juvenile e-bike rider is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in Queen Creek.
4. Glendale shooting investigation
Glendale Police say more than a dozen rounds were picked up by its ShotSpotter technology on Wednesday night. One of those rounds struck a victim.
5. Trump's national security advisor out