Valley man spends nights hunting scorpions; Trump's national security advisor out l Morning News Brief

Updated  May 1, 2025 10:58am MST
The Morning News Brief on Thursday, May 1, 2025.

A man says he spends nights hunting scorpions around his Gilbert home; President Donald Trump's national security advisor is leaving the White House; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of May 1.

1. Meet this Gilbert scorpion hunter

Scorpion hotspot leaves Gilbert homeowner hunting 8 to 10 arachnids per night
Scorpion hotspot leaves Gilbert homeowner hunting 8 to 10 arachnids per night

Scorpions are native to Arizona and while they can be dangerous, unwelcome house guests, they are also an important part of the Arizona ecosystem.

2. Alleged ‘body broker’ sued

Arizona woman accused of being a 'body broker,' lawsuit alleges
Arizona woman accused of being a 'body broker,' lawsuit alleges

A Goodyear woman accused of sober living fraud is one of several being sued for millions of dollars by a major health insurance company. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma accuses the woman of acting as a "body broker."

3. Juvenile hurt in East Valley crash

E-bike rider suffers life-threatening injuries in crash at a Queen Creek park
E-bike rider suffers life-threatening injuries in crash at a Queen Creek park

A juvenile e-bike rider is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in Queen Creek.

4. Glendale shooting investigation

Man shot in Glendale; 14 rounds picked up by ShotSpotter
Man shot in Glendale; 14 rounds picked up by ShotSpotter

Glendale Police say more than a dozen rounds were picked up by its ShotSpotter technology on Wednesday night. One of those rounds struck a victim.

5. Trump's national security advisor out

