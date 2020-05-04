Valley shoppers react to Costco’s new face mask policy

Costco is implementing a limit on meat purchases starting Monday, making it so that shoppers can now buy no more than 3 meat items.

But that wasn’t the big change that had most people talking, it was the mask requirement for all shoppers that began Monday as well.

It was bustling as usual with shoppers adjusting to the new policy at a Valley Costco amid the pandemic.

No mask? No problem. Costco had you covered, literally. They handed out paper masks to any customer who approached the door with out one.

Shoppers said they didn’t mind the new policy.

That new policy requires all shoppers to wear masks except those with medical conditions that make it tough for them or children under 2 years old.

"I think it's trying to keep everybody healthy and safe especially with everything that's going on," said Elizabeth Canez, shopper. "We also have an asthmatic son and a daughter who has epilepsy so we gotta be extra precautious."

Another shopper, Amy Grant, supports the policy. "It's just uncomfortable and I feel like I distance myself anyway as much as I can, but I'm wearing it."

The policy doesn't come without some push back.

"Costco has just gone too far, too fast," says Bill Way. "They mean well probably, but it's just not appropriate. It's another over reach."

For more on Costco's policy, visit this link.

