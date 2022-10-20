Vandal causes $100K in damage to Yavapai County home

The search is on for a vandal in Yavapai County who caused more than $100,000 in damage to a home in the town of Congress.

It happened sometime between 5 p.m. on Oct. 7 and 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 10 at a home near Middlewick Lane and Kirkwall Drive after an unknown suspect or suspects broke in through the kitchen window.

Deputies came after a contractor reported seeing the damage on Oct. 9.

Paint was reportedly thrown on the walls and floors, and photos showed glass scattered everywhere from broken lights.

Several appliances were also damaged and destroyed.

"Fan blades from the ceiling fans were broken off and shoved through the walls," officials said. "Almost every wall and floor in the home had some degree of damage done to them."

Yavapai Silent Witness is offering a $600 reward for information leading to an arrest.

